Reebok Is Bringing Back NBA Icon Allen Iverson’s Answer Basketball Shoe From 1997

NBA icon Allen Iverson has some of the best signature basketball shoes of all time, and next week, Reebok will bring back a look the baller’s fans truly love.

The Reebok Answer DMX will return on July 29, the court-ready basketball shoe that marked the start of Iverson’s signature Answer series that started in 1997 and resulted in 14 different silhouettes. The Answer, according to Reebok, was created to meet the demands of his “explosive dribble moves, tenacious defense and bold style.” The Answer was released after Iverson’s incredible rookie season in 1996-97 — which included him earning NBA Rookie of the Year honors — that saw the release of his first-ever signature shoe, the Question Mid.

Twenty-five years after its debut, Reebok will deliver the Answer DMX in its original white and red colorway, executed with all-leather uppers and patent leather accents, as well as “I3” jewel branding, ice rubber outsoles with red flecks and a “Rookie of the Year” tongue tag. What’s more, the shoe will return with the brand’s acclaimed DMX airflow technology underfoot.

The Reebok Answer DMX will retail for $170 and arrive July 29 via Reebok.com, Foot Locker and at select retailers.

Reebok Answer DMX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A look at the Reebok Answer DMX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Another look at the Reebok Answer DMX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A top down look at the Reebok Answer DMX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A detail shot of the Reebok Answer DMX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok