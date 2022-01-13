Kanye West’s Red Wing Work Boots Skyrocket as They Sell for $3,000 on eBay

Kanye West’s latest fashion era has arrived, courtesy of one specific pair of work boots—which have just sold for over $3,000 on eBay.

West’s Yeezy and Balenciaga-filled wardrobe has been paired with black Red Wing boots since the year began. Once 2022 kicked off, the star wore the brand’s #3094 boots while on dates in Miami, New York City and Los Angeles with new girlfriend Julia Fox. The style, which is currently unavailable online, features a tall 17″ slip-on silhouette with a Thinsulate lining, chunky soles and steel toes for greater comfort and longevity.

Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox out and about in West Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 13, 2022.

Recently, the same boots sold for a large amount on eBay. Identical to West’s pair, user mjean80 sold a size 13 pair for $3,050 on Jan. 12. The style’s high final price tag can be attributed directly to West’s influence; though the pair has been discontinued for years, the same style was previously sold on eBay for $66 in November 2021. The sharp price uphike just two months later is a verifiable seal of approval from the “Stronger” rapper.

A closer look at Kanye West wearing Red Wing boots.

What remains to be seen is if work boots resultantly take off as a top menswear trend this year—or if Red Wing possibly brings the style back. The American brand is known for their long-lasting, utilitarian work boots, which could prove ideal for the cold winter and spring months ahead. West is also renowned for his collaborative nature with fashion labels, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that a co-signed Redwing collaboration could be in the works.

Kanye West

West himself is known for skyrocketing the presence and demand for a variety of fashion brands—especially when they become his own style signatures. The star has previously collaborated on fashion and footwear collections with Nike, Louis Vuitton, Gap and A.P.C. over the years. Most recently, he’s launched more shoes within his own Yeezy brand for Adidas, as well as announced the forthcoming Balenciaga x Yeezy Gap collection that drops in June.

