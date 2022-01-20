How to Buy Ralph Lauren’s $2,000 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Jacket

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ralph Lauren’s much-anticipated Team USA Opening Ceremony jacket is here and is now available online at Ralphlauren.com and in select Ralph Lauren retail stores.

The jacket was unveiled on Thursday along with the rest of the Opening Ceremony uniforms for the 2022 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams.

The anorak style jacket, which was nearly sold out online at the time of this posting, is made in America using recycled polyester and features an embroidered Big Pony logo, the official logo patch of the U.S. Olympic Team, and an American flag patch.

Ralph Lauren’s Team USA Opening Ceremony anorak jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The style, which retails for $1,998, is equipped with Skyscrape Intelligent Insulation—a patented fabric that responds to changes in temperature without the use of battery-powered or ‘wired’ technology. According to Ralph Lauren, as the temperature drops, the Skyscrape Intelligent Insulation expands, offering more insulation and warmth.

The rest of Ralph Lauren’s Team USA Opening Ceremony uniform range includes a mid-layer jacket, pant, gloves and boots — all including recycled polyester fiber made with post-consumer plastic bottles.

The 2022 Olympic Games are scheduled for Feb. 4 through Feb. 20. The Opening Ceremony will take place Feb. 4 at Beijing National Stadium, which will also be the site of the Closing Ceremony. Ralph Lauren revealed chic navy-blue designs for Team USA to wear during the closing ceremony event in October, featuring men’s fleece pant, women’s fleece legging, gloves and boots made with recycled polyester, along with an intarsia turtleneck sweater (adorned with an American flag and the Olympic rings in white) and a hat made from Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) certified U.S. grown wool.