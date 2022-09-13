×
Breanna Stewart’s Puma Stewie 1 Signature Shoe Drops This Week

By Victor Deng
Puma Stewie 1
The lateral side of the Puma Stewie 1 "Quiet Fire."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Sneaker fans will finally be able to get their hands on Breanna Stewart’s first signature basketball shoe with Puma this week.

After a lengthy time has passed since the Seattle Storm star forward signed with Puma in May 2021, the German sportswear giant has announced that Stewart’s Puma Stewie 1 will make its retail debut before week’s end.

“I am proud to join the Puma family. We share a vision to grow the sport and welcome everyone — specifically women and girls — globally,” Stewart said in 2021 about joining Puma. “The genuine investment Puma has shown to collaborate with and activate around women, including the commitment to a signature performance shoe, is something that I hope serves to raise the expectations and standards of the generations of basketball players who follow me.”

Puma Stewie 1
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart wearing her new Puma Stewie 1 signature shoe.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The inaugural release of the Puma Stewie 1 will don the “Quiet Fire” colorway and according to the brand, the look “embodies Stewart’s fierce-yet-humble nature on and off the court.” The silhouette features a low-cut construction on the upper, with the “Quiet Fire” makeup donning a striking neon green color scheme. The sneaker also features a special flame pattern along with North Star-inspired upper that serves as a nod to Stewart’s high school team. The design continues with a Nitro foam-cushioned midsole for responsiveness and a full-coverage engineered nonslip rubber outsole.

In addition to the sneaker, the drops include a matching apparel collection consisting of graphic t-shirts, a packable jacket, shorts, and more arriving in October.

The Puma Stewie 1 “Quiet Fire” will be released this Friday at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers globally. The sneaker will retail for $120.

Puma Stewie 1
The medial side of the Puma Stewie 1 “Quiet Fire.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
