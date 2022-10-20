Puma Is Set to Release the Bold Second Signature Shoe of NBA Star LaMelo Ball

Puma will soon release the latest signature shoe for NBA star LaMelo Ball.

Following Ball’s debut hit MB.01 sneaker launch in 2021, PUma has created a new on-court basketball shoe for the baller, the MB.02. This $130 style features high-top uppers with a lace-up silhouette, complete with blue-purple detailing reminiscent of Ball’s signature angel-wing chest tattoo. Giving the round-toed style a burst of energetic flare are woven uppers covered in a geometric flame-esque print, cast in hues of orange, red and deep yellow, tinged with metallics. Their shape also directly mimics Ball’s aforementioned tattoo.

Puma’s MB.02 sneaker. CREDIT: Jackson Petty/Courtesy of Puma

Puma’s MB.02 sneaker. CREDIT: Jackson Petty/Courtesy of Puma

“Working with PUMA to design the second version of my signature shoe is something I am incredibly proud of,” said Ball in a statement. “When creating the MB.02, we took the designs to the next level to reflect my personal style with the flames, RARE and 1 of 1 graphics and bold colors. I’m excited to see fans experience the MB franchise in a new way with the launch of MB.02.”

Completing the set are midsoles packed with Nitro foam, adding a cushioned inner base for the style. The pair is finished with ankle padding for added comfort, as well as nonslip rubber soles — crafted in a feather red pattern to increase traction on or off the basketball court.

Puma’s MB.02 sneaker. CREDIT: Jackson Petty/Courtesy of Puma

Ball’s MB.02 sneaker will find a wide release with Puma itself in adults’ and children’s sizes on Oct. 21, available upon launch at the brand’s New York City flagship store on Fifth Avenue, mobile app and website. The style will also be released on Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports‘ websites, as well.

