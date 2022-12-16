LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.01 Low Gets a New Volt Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite the introduction of the new MB.02 sneaker this year, Puma still has more colorways of LaMelo Ball’s first signature shoe coming soon.

Available today is the Puma MB.01 Low “Volt,” a new iteration of the Charlotte Hornets star’s inaugural signature hoops shoe. According to the German sportswear brand, the bold color scheme references Ball’s “electric on-court presence.” The shoe dons a tonal volt green monomesh upper that’s breathable, supportive, and lightweight and is covered with signature details throughout. Cushioning the underfoot is a responsive Nitro foam midsole while a non-slip rubber outsole that features the text “Rare” at the forefoot offers durability and traction.

The Puma MB.01 Low “Volt.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

“For the latest LaMelo Ball drop, we went back to the original. MB.01 Volt captures the b-ball phenom’s electric on-court presence in a vibrant green colorway. Complementing the aesthetic is space-age Puma Hoops tech, including Nitro foam, to ensure otherworldly performance,” Puma wrote for the product description of the MB.01 Low “Volt” colorway.

The Puma MB.02 Low “Volt” makeup joins the sold-out MB.02 “Rookie of the Year” colorway of Ball’s signature lineup for December. Prior to that, the brand released a MB.02 “Phenom” makeup in November that highlights Ball’s current team, the Charlotte Hornets.

The Puma MB.01 Low “Volt” is available now at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers. The shoe comes with a $120 price tag.