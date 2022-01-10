LaMelo Ball Honors the Charlotte Hornets With Puma MB.01 ‘Buzz City’ Colorway

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A brand new iteration of LaMelo Ball’s sold-out Puma MB.01 sneaker is releasing soon.

After making its retail debut in an all-red colorway last month, the sophomore “Buzz City” makeup for Ball’s Puma signature basketball shoe will arrive in February.

Ball and Puma use this forthcoming style of the MB.01 to pay homage to his current Charlotte Hornets team as the shoe wears a Hornets-inspired color scheme with a predominantly black mesh upper that’s accented with teal hits around the ankle collar as well as on the various logos on the tongue as well as at the forefoot. The shoe also features a galactic footbed, a Nitro Foam midsole for maximum responsiveness and comfort and a non-slip rubber outsole.

“Puma Hoops is dropping the MB.01 Buzz City in honor of Melo launching his career with the Hornets. The MB.01 Buzz City comes in a sleek, Charlotte-inspired black and teal colorway that’s complete with space-age Puma Hoops tech, like Nitro Foam and specially engineered knit upper. They’re impossible to imitate. Melo and Puma Hoops are truly Not From Here,” Puma wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Puma MB.01 “Buzz City” will be released at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers for $125. The shoe will also be available in junior ($95), little kids’ ($80), and toddler ($65) sizing and matching apparel.

The medial side of the Puma MB.01 “Buzz City.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

A top-down view of the Puma MB.01 “Buzz City.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The heel’s view of the Puma MB.01 “Buzz City.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma