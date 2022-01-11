Peloton’s Newest Altos Cycling Shoes Will Help You Bike Into Your Best Shape

Peloton debuted new shoes to make your workout experience even better.

The exercise equipment company specializing in stationary bikes and treadmills released a new cycling shoe today, the Altos Cycling Shoes. The shoes were made specifically for the Peloton Bike and Bike+.

The new shoe comes in a stark black and red colorway that matches the brand’s overall aesthetic. It features a single velcro strap closure to make putting them on and taking them off easy, which also provides character and maximum security as well as comfort and support. Also, the breathable jacquard mesh makes the shoes breezy and less susceptible to squishy socks when your feet start sweating from your invigorating workout. They also have the Peloton’s insignia “P” on the front strap of the footwear. And they also have a sock-like fit to eliminate any clunky fabric and to make the foot feel sleek and quick when exercising.

The shoes come with cleats and run true to size. On Pelton’s website, it states that the shoes are suitable for normal and narrow feet.

This is not the first pair of cycling shoes that the company has created. The brand’s original cycling shoe is the recommended footwear when first getting a Peloton. The exercise label only creates two pairs of shoes.

The Altos Cycling shoes are available for purchase on the Peloton website and retail for $145 and come in both women’s and men’s sizing. Of course, there is a variety of alternative shoes from other brands that are suitable for indoor cycling workouts.

A closer look at Peloton’s Altos Cycling Shoes. CREDIT: Peloton

