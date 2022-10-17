Jordan Brand Signs No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Paolo Banchero to an Endorsement Deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The Orlando Magic’s rookie sensation Paolo Banchero is now a Jordan Brand athlete.

Today, the athletic powerhouse announced it has signed Banchero to an endorsement deal, but the terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Banchero was the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft and prior to getting drafted by the Magic, he played one season as a member of the Duke Blue Devils, where he earned Rookie of the Year honors in his conference and was named a consensus second-team All-American.

“The opportunity to be a part of the Jordan family means everything to me,” Banchero said about signing with Jordan Brand. “I grew up wearing Jordans and to now be a part of his brand is really a dream come true.”

Banchero joins an elite roster of young Jordan Brand athletes that includes Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, and Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, among many others.

The signing of Banchero comes weeks after Jordan Brand announced it had entered into a 20-year partnership with Howard University. Through the partnership, the brand said it “will create academic and athletic opportunities that elevate the best of the Black community.”

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community. As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said in a statement.