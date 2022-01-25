Oofos Teams Up With US Ski & Snowboard as Official Recovery Footwear Supplier

OOfos will be the official recovery footwear supplier for the U.S. Ski Team, U.S. Freeski Team, and U.S. Snowboard Team through 2022 and 2023.

Recovery footwear brand Oofos announced today that it has partnered with U.S. Ski & Snowboard on a two-year deal as the official recovery footwear supplier for the team throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Throughout the partnership, Oofos will supply the U.S. Ski Team, U.S. Freeski Team, and U.S. Snowboard Team and staff footwear for active recovery after long training and competition days. The brand will also have presence at domestic World Cup events and product showcases.

Oofos is known for its OOfoam technology, which is designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear, reducing stress on joints.

“Après-ski is a well-known concept for ski and snowboard enthusiasts,” said president Steve Gallo. “And much like these elite athletes, anyone who has spent multiple days on the slopes knows the importance of recovery as a part of that après-lifestyle.”

In addition to the partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Oofos has also aligned with Olympic champion and veteran aerial freestyle skier Ashley Caldwell, who will be joining as a brand ambassador. Caldwell will be featured in Oofos’ “Moovers” campaign as part of her deal.

OOfos’ new partner Olympic Champion and veteran aerial freestyle skier, Ashley Caldwell. CREDIT: Courtesy of OOfos

Caldwell joins NFL stars Deion Sanders and Alex Smith, who are also on the brand roster.

Gallo told FN in December that the ambassador program comes down to connection.

“For us, authenticity is a key value in our company and we want to make sure the people who work with us from an ambassadorship perspective that they believe in the product,” he said. “We also have Dawn Staley, who is the South Carolina basketball coach. A fantastic person. She’s another one who found Oofos. I love when she tells the story about how she has Oofos in her car and her, Oofos in her foyer, under her desk in her office. She’s been great. The other one that works with us is Guy Fieri.”

This year, Oofos will continue to expand its assortment, including the launch of an indoor winter slipper, called the OOcoozie, sport-oriented models, and closed-toe product.