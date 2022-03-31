On Reveals Its ‘Weirdest Creation Yet’ in the Maximalist Cloudmonster Running Shoe

On has revealed its most cushioned look to date — a performance running shoe the brand has dubbed its “weirdest creation yet.”

The latest shoe to release from the Swiss running company — which earned the FNAA 2021 Brand of the Year honor — is the Cloudmonster, a maximalist road-ready running look built with ample cushioning underfoot. The shoe, according to On, offers a “truly monster ride.”

A look at the On Cloudmonster maximalist running shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of On

On equipped the shoe with its acclaimed CloudTec midsole, which features “Cloud” elements that compress during landing to reduce impact. The CloudTec is paired with an energy-loaded Speedboard a plate and an atypical rocker shape that the brand said offers high energy return ideal for long runs. Also, On utilized its durable and temperature-resistant Helion superfoam for this shoe, which it said was used to provide improved cushioning.

What’s more, the Cloudmonster shoe has elements of sustainability to it. On said more than 30% of the shoe is made using recycled materials.

The combination of components and technology, according to On, makes the Cloudmonster the ideal shoe for energizing everyday runs, longer outings and recovery runs.

The On Cloudmonster will arrive today via On-running.com and at select retail partners with a $170 price tag.

On, one of the hottest brands in the ultracompetitive running market, has been the subject of several headlines as of late. Most notably, the brand was the focus of the industry when it went public in September 2021.

Another look at the maximalist On Cloudmonster. CREDIT: Courtesy of On