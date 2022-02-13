Odell Beckham Jr. Has 1,494 Diamonds on His Super Bowl Cleats by The Shoe Surgeon

Odell Beckham Jr.'s cleats created by The Shoe Surgeon and Jason of Beverly Hills for Super Bowl LVI featuring 1,494 brilliant white diamonds.

The Super Bowl is quickly approaching, and some of the cleats football fans will see on the field at some point have surfaced — including some extravagant ones created by Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone. When star Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hits the SoFi Stadium field in L.A. on Feb. 13 for pregame warmups, he will have a very expensive pair of cleats on his feet, created by Ciambrone and jeweler Jason Arasheben, better known as Jason of Beverly Hills. The one-of-one custom Nike look features 1,494 brilliant white diamonds that are D color flawless clarity, which has a total carat weight of 25 carats. What’s more, the cleats will feature 150 grams of 14 karat yellow gold and are made with royal blue and yellow python. The Shoe Surgeon confirmed OBJ’s cleats — which took more than 100 hours to create the diamond hardware alone — are valued at $200,000.

“I’ve had the pleasure of being a part of players lives on and off the field, which is why they request Jason of Beverly Hills to commemorate their big wins. The walk to the locker room has become the runway and it was only a matter of time before that bled onto the field. I had a great time collaborating on this piece with Odell and Dominic. Excited to see how they do on the field,” Arasheben said in a statement.

Beckham Jr.’s other The Shoe Surgeon cleat is inspired by the Off-White Dunk Low featuring a double-lace fastening system in a Rams colorway and executed with soft white and blue leather.

Both pairs of Odell Beckham Jr.’s cleats for the Super Bowl created by The Shoe Surgeon. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

Aside from Beckham Jr., Ciambrone has created Super Bowl cleats for three other Rams stars: Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp and Von Miller.

One of Ramsey’s cleats, dubbed “Daughter’s Love,” are inspired by Valentine’s Day and dedicated to his three daughters, Breelyn, Brooklyn and Joonie. Another is a chrome cleat inspired by the Vince Lombardi trophy, given to the Super Bowl winners, that are made with a premium reflective chrome material. His third pair is a bejeweled look with a matching helmet that was created with help from The Dan Life.

Kupp has two pairs of cleats, which are his first from The Shoe Surgeon. One pair is inspired by the athlete’s fandom of Kaws, and will feature a repurposed authentic Comme des Garcons x Kaws dress shirt. It also features hand-painted Kaws branding to match the Rams colors. His second pair is also a double-laced Off-White Dunk Low-inspired look, which matches OBJ’s.

Miller has one cleat, which is inspired by the Adidas Crazy 1 (aka The Kobe). The look is executed with premium blue smooth leather on the upper with an embossed Adidas logo.

“Big cultural moments like the Super Bowl fuels my creativity and inspires me to push my creative boundaries. Through the years, I’ve built a close relationship with athletes around our shared interests in expressing individuality through fashion,” Ciambrone said via statement. “It’s an honor to bring their ideas together to help them celebrate these key moments in their careers.”

Cooper Kupp’s Off-White x Nike Dunk Low-inspired Super Bowl Cleats created by The Shoe Surgeon. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

Kaws-inspired cleats for Cooper Kupp made by The Shoe Surgeon. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

Jalen Ramsey’s Super Bowl Cleats inspired by his daughters made by The Shoe Surgeon. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

Jalen Ramsey’s cleats created by The Shoe Surgeon with help from The Dan Life. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

Jalen Ramsey’s chrome The Vince Lombardi Trophy-inspired cleats made by The Shoe Surgeon. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon