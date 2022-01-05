Novak Djokovic Draws Criticism For COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption at Australian Open, Delayed at Border

According to Australian news reports, however, once Djokovic’s plane arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday, the French Open winner couldn’t move through passport control due to his team requesting a visa that doesn’t apply for vaccine exemptions. Tennis Australia has stated that due to the anonymous nature of Djokovic’s application for an exemption, he was not given special treatment while being considered. Victoria Sports Minister Jaala Pulford confirmed via Twitter that the government would indeed not support Djokovic’s visa application.

“The Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia. We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam,” she wrote in the Tweet. “We’ve always been clear on two points: visa approvals are a matter for the Federal Government, and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors.”

Update on #AusOpen2022… The Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia. We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam. 1/2 — Jaala Pulford MP (@JaalaPulford) January 5, 2022

Much of the backlash towards Djokovic has stemmed from him keeping his reasons for remaining unvaccinated unknown. Though the player tested positive for coronavirus in June 2020, two months before the U.S. Open, he recovered in time to compete. Since his exemption this year wasn’t received by Tennis Australia, its CEO Craig Tiley has stated the only person who can share Djokovic’s reasoning for remaining unvaccinated is the player himself.