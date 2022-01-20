Nike Utilizes ZoomX Tech in New Lightweight Streakfly Running Sneaker for Shorter Races

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike’s just launched a new lightweight running sneaker designed for shorter races.

Crafted for training runners in mind, the Nike ZoomX Streakfly features lightweight engineered mesh uppers. The pair features a “Prototype” white and black palette with two-tone ridged soles, inspired by the sample versions of the sneakers worn by athletes while testing the sneaker’s distances. The style also features the brand’s signature Swoosh logo, as well as a “5k/10k” tab on its side—indicating the intended distances for runners to wear the shoes on.

Nike’s ZoomX Streakfly sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

However, aside from its sleek design, the ZoomX Streakfly’s highlight is the brand’s signature ZoomX cushioning. Crafted from aerospace foam, the material has been used in the midsole’s full length, complete with Pebax plates at its midfoot.

Nike’s ZoomX Streakfly sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“We learned there was a bit of a gap in our racing line between what we offered for the full and half marathon, and what we offered for competition on the track,” said Elliott Heath, the footwear product manager for Nike Footwear, to Sole Collector. “To better serve athletes who race and train on the roads for the 10k and 5k, we set out to develop a shoe that would still offer them a comfortable, lightweight, propulsive ride with more connection to the ground.”

The Nike ZoomX Streakfly sneakers will retail for $160 at Nike Running retailers and Nike.com in February.