Nike’s New General Purpose Shoe With Tom Sachs Is Designed To Do Almost Everything

Nike’s latest sneaker takes the brand’s “Just do it” ethos literally — in fact, so much that it’s designed for everything.

Created “to work with every possible scenario,” per a brand statement, the NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe (GPS) was crafted to symbolize 10 years of collaborations between the athletic brand and artist Tom Sachs. The new style aims to celebrate the value of connecting with one’s physical possessions.

Akin to the duo’s Mars Yard sneakers, the $110 NikeCraft GPS is intended as an everyday sneaker that can be easily worn for numerous occasions.

Nike’s NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe (GPS) sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“I got involved with Nike in the beginning because we wanted to make a sculpture that everyone could wear. It’s a tool for everyday life; it’s democratic,” said Sachs, who took ten years to make the shoe with Nike, in a statement.

The pair features utilitarian cream, beige and eggshell uppers crafted from a mix of suede and mesh. The low-top style, naturally, includes Nike’s Swoosh logo in stark white. Its bottoms are also a lesson in nonchalant utilitarianism, including brown gum rubber midsoles and chunky black rubber molded cup soles. Beige laces, upturned rounded toes and blue donning straps complete the pair.

Nike’s NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe (GPS) sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“It took me years to best advantage the superpowers of scale and to deliver value while still reflecting the standards of my studio,” Sachs elaborates in a statement. “A great collaboration is something that no partner could do without the other, and NikeCraft has always been a 50/50 collaboration.”

Ultimately, the sneaker is designed to be worn — even, in fact, stained, torn and repaired as such.

“The GPS is a tool to be the best you. They have an understated quality,” says Sachs. “They’re meant to do all the things that you do and tell your story.”

Tom Sachs wears Nike’s NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe (GPS) sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Images of the new silhouette previously surfaced on social media in January, prior to the collaboration’s official release.

The NikeCraft GPS sneakers will be launched in multiple color scheme, in both men’s and women’s sizes. The style will launch on Nike’s website on June 10.

