Nike’s Shoe Box Bags Just Dropped on SNKRS

Nike quietly released its Shoe Box bag yesterday in three colorways and a majority of the styles have sold out. However, there is still one more colorway of the bag that’s available for retail.

Available on the SNKRS app at the time of publication is the black and royal blue colorway of the bag. Other styles that were available yesterday were the red and white makeup and the black and red iteration but have since sold out.

As the name suggests, the Nike Shoe Box bag resembles the look of a standard Nike shipping box including the signature “Nike” branding on the top and additional logos at the base. The bag also features a grab handle and a removable crossbody strap on the side. Additionally, there are various pocket compartments on the interior that will help keep stored items organized.

The Nike Shoe Box bag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Store and carry your shoes in style with the Nike Shoe Box Bag. Made with durable materials, the main body features 2 large Nike logos, a removable crossbody strap and a true shoebox flap opening. On the inside, an internal elastic pocket and zippered mesh pocket help keep extra laces and other small items stored and organized,” Nike wrote for the product description of the bags.

Despite both the red and white makeup and the black and red iteration of the bags selling out yesterday, the Nike Shoe Box bag is still available in the black and royal blue style is still available via SNKRS for $35.