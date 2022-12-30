A New Nike SB Dunk ‘Heineken 2.0’ Is Reportedly Dropping in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new version of a sought-after Nike SB Dunk is reportedly in the works.

Sneaker leak social media @Jfgrails revealed on Instagram yesterday that a purported Nike SB Dunk “Heineken 2.0” colorway is expected to hit retail in 2023. According to the account, the specific Nike SB silhouette and the release details of the shoe are currently unknown.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Heineken” launched in 2003 and is one of the most coveted SB Dunk styles to ever release. The sneaker was not an collaboration with Heineken but it borrows its look from the beer can. The sneaker dons a predominantly white and green upper that’s offset by red shoelaces and a black Swoosh on the sides. The standout detail is the red star detail embroidered on the heel counter, while a green midsole and a white outsole complete the look.

When Heineken learned about its release and its lack of participation with Nike on the beer-inspired sneaker, the company reportedly issued a cease-and-desist order that resulted in the sneakers being pulled from retailers.

At the time of publication, the Nike SB Dunk Low “Heineken” from 2003 is available on StockX. The lowest asking price of the shoe is at $4,200 for a men’s size 8.5 and upwards of $25,000 for a men’s size 12.

Despite the early details shared by @Jfgfrails on Instagram, the release of a Nike SB Dunk “Heineken 2.0” have not yet been announced by the Swoosh.

