Nike Is Dropping a New Sustainable Pegasus Shoe Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sustainable sneaker for Nike’s acclaimed Pegasus running line is releasing soon.

The sportswear giant unveiled the Pegasus Turbo Next Nature yesterday, a new version of the popular Pegasus Turbo that was designed with the planet in mind.

According to Nike, the latest Pegasus Turbo Next Nature is crafted with at least 50% recycled materials by weight. The upper is comprised of Scrap Flyknit yarn, which is made from repurposed water bottle chips but is still breathable and lightweight. Moving down to the midsole is a recycled ZoomX foam midsole that’s made with at least 55% ZoomX foam scrap while reinforced outsole pods appear at the forefoot and heel.

The lateral side of the Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Pegasus Turbo was first released in 2018 and the sneaker was created through the brand’s findings from the Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4% performance shoe. Unlike the Zoom Vaporfly 4%, the Nike Pegasus Turbo forgoes the carbon fiber plate in the Zoom in the midsole and better serves as a daily running shoe.

The Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature is the latest performance sneaker from the brand that’s designed with sustainability in mind. Recent entries to Nike’s eco-friendly footwear styles include the Air Zoom AlphaFly Next Nature running shoe and the Cosmic Unity hoops shoe.

Although Nike shared info and images for the Pegasus Turbo Next Nature, a release date for the shoe has yet to be announced by the brand but it will retail for $150.