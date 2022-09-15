Nike Launches New Collegiate-Themed Pegasus 39 Styles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike is making sure that sneaker fans of its affiliated universities can show their school pride on their next run with its new series of collegiate-inspired Pegasus 39 sneakers.

Available now at Nike’s website is the new collection of collegiate-themed Pegasus 39s, the latest silhouette for Nike’s fan-favorite Pegasus running line.

Each of the colorways of the Nike Pegasus 39 donning a tonal color scheme on the upper, with the respective school’s main team hue dressing the shoe. The look is offset by a white Swoosh branding on the sides along with the school’s own logo stamped on the heel counter. Breaking up the look is a white midsole along with two Zoom Air pods tucked away at the forefoot.

The collegiate-themed colorways of the Nike Pegasus 39 include Alabama, Georgia, USC, Ohio State, Florida State, Florida, Michigan State, UNC, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon State, Texas, Clemson, Oregon, LSU, Penn State, Oklahoma, and UCLA.

“Running is your daily ritual, with every step taking you closer to your personal goal. Let the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 help you ascend to new heights with its comfortable, intuitive design. Providing a supportive sensation, it helps keep your foot contained, while underfoot cushioning combines with 2 Zoom Air units to add a pop to your stride. Your trusted workhorse with wings is back—time to fly,” Nike wrote for the product description of the silhouette.

The collegiate-themed Nike Pegasus 39 styles are available now at Nike.com, with each pair retailing for $140.

