‘Nike Relics’ Auction With Sotheby’s Features Nike Air Force 1 x Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh Sneakers

Nike is getting the Sotheby’s treatment this week with a new auction celebrating its athletic legacy. In a celebration of the brand’s 50th anniversary of its Swoosh symbol — and first sneaker, the Waffle Racer — Nike has teamed up with former NFL star Victor Cruz on “Fifty,” a sale of 103 different pieces, first announced in January.

Cruz’s curated selection of Nike pieces notably includes two pairs of its Nike x Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh sneakers, including its hit “Air Force 1” style covered in the French label’s “LV” signature monogram. The style — estimated to be worth $150,000–$200,000 — was one of Abloh’s most viral projects prior to his passing, first appearing in his spring 2022 Vuitton menswear collection.

The Louis Vuitton and Nike expression of the “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh as Sotheby’s To Auction Louis Vuitton & Nike “Air Force 1” Sneakers By Virgil Abloh For Charity. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Its inclusion in the exhibit also coincides with the 2022 FNAA’s, where the Vuitton collaboration will be honored with the Shoe of the Year Award.

In addition to Nike’s Vuitton collaboration with the late Abloh, the Sotheby’s auction also includes a range of iconic brand memorabilia from the athletic label. The shoes for sale include a sample pair of 2007 Nike SB Dunk High sneakers (est. $20,000-$40,000), a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro sneakers from a Fragment Design collaboration (est. $12,000–$15,000), 1985 ‘Player Sample’ Air Jordan 1 sneakers signed by Michael Jordan himself (est. $100,000–$200,000) and a set of Handmade Black and Blue Track Spikes created in the 1960s by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman (est. $100,000–$200,000). Completing the selection is a 1989 Nike x Seinfeld bag (est. $800-$1,200) and a pair of 1985 Air Jordan wristbands (est. $300-$500).

Virgil Abloh wearing the Nike Air Force 1 x Louis Vuitton while in Saint-Germain des Prés with Bella Hadid in Paris on June 24, 2021. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

PHOTOS: Discover Nike’s 50-year legacy across pop culture in the gallery.