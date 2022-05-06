The Coveted Nike LeBron 9 Low ‘LeBronold Palmer’ Is Releasing in May

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most coveted Nike LeBron 9 Low styles is releasing soon.

The sportswear giant confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that the “White Lime and Bright Mango” colorway of LeBron James’ signature basketball shoe will launch before month’s end.

This style was first introduced in 2012 and was made exclusively for King James himself. The makeup is often referred to as “LeBronold Palmer” and the forthcoming drop will be the first time that this colorway is made available to the public just in time for the silhouette’s 10-year anniversary.

The Nike LeBron 9 Low “White Lime and Bright Mango” features a vibrant yellow-based color scheme on the upper that’s coupled with green palm tree graphics throughout the shoe. Adding to the design is an orange Swoosh on the sides, full-length Max Air cushioning on the midsole, and a semi-transclucent outsole.

The lateral side of the Nike LeBron 9 Low “White Lime and Bright Mango.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“A vacation for your feet. With its vibrant, tropical theme, this LeBron IX Low brings a fresh twist to the 1/2 iced tea, 1/2 lemonade thirst quencher. Celebrating the drink, it mixes luscious leaf decor and fresh colors like White Lime, Bright Mango, and New Green (thirsty yet?), plus airy, engineered mesh and lavish graphics,” Nike wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Nike LeBron 9 Low “White Lime and Bright Mango” will be released on May 19 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike retailers. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag.

The medial side of the Nike LeBron 9 Low “White Lime and Bright Mango.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike LeBron 9 Low “White Lime and Bright Mango.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of the Nike LeBron 9 Low “White Lime and Bright Mango.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike