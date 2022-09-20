Nike Reveals the Next Signature Sneaker for NBA Icon LeBron James

LeBron James is taking his signature performance shoe line to new heights with his latest: the Nike LeBron 20, which celebrates both his 20th year with the athletic giant and in the NBA.

The basketball star’s new low-top sneaker — the first to debut in the silhouette in James’ collection — features a synthetic-wrapped lateral across its uppers in a mint green “Time Machine” palette. The woven texture is punctuated by two layered Swoosh logos: one mint green, beneath a second with a pink and purple ombré hue. Light green laces and deep pink counters finished the pair’s top layer. Beneath, it’s completed with a Zoom Air forefront and heels, carbon fiber midfoot shanks and Air Zoom Turbo forefoot and pink soles, all intended to protect feet from greater impact.

LeBron James’ Nike LeBron 20 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“We saw the 20 as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron,” Jason Petrie, senior footwear designer for men’s basketball at Nike, said in a statement. “The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’ We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind. We wanted to get in their heads and learn about what young players were looking for.”

An image from the Nike LeBron 20 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

While creating the shoe, Petrie said in a statement that the design process brought back memories of creating 2016’s Soldier 10 sneakers. The similarities stem from the style’s same lower silhouette and durability for on-court use. The usage of Zoom Air also notably makes the LeBron 20 the baller’s most lightweight signature sneaker to date.

Nike LeBron 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine” sneakers will be released in adult and kids’ sizes on Sept. 29, with other colorways launching throughout the holiday season.

