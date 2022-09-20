×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nike Reveals the Next Signature Sneaker for NBA Icon LeBron James

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
LEBRON-3
LeBron James On-Court Shoe Style
LeBron James On-Court Shoe Style
LeBron James On-Court Shoe Style
LeBron James On-Court Shoe Style
View Gallery 9 Images

LeBron James is taking his signature performance shoe line to new heights with his latest: the Nike LeBron 20, which celebrates both his 20th year with the athletic giant and in the NBA.

The basketball star’s new low-top sneaker — the first to debut in the silhouette in James’ collection — features a synthetic-wrapped lateral across its uppers in a mint green “Time Machine” palette. The woven texture is punctuated by two layered Swoosh logos: one mint green, beneath a second with a pink and purple ombré hue. Light green laces and deep pink counters finished the pair’s top layer. Beneath, it’s completed with a Zoom Air forefront and heels, carbon fiber midfoot shanks and Air Zoom Turbo forefoot and pink soles, all intended to protect feet from greater impact.

Related

The Nostalgic Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2 'Playground' Collab Features Nods to Lil Penny

Nike SB References the Los Angeles Dodgers In New SB Dunk Low Colorway

Comme des Garcons's Nike Air Max 97 Collaboration Arrives in September

Nike, LeBron James, LeBron 20, sneakers, basketball sneakers, Time Machine sneakers, lightweight sneakers, basketball, NBA
LeBron James’ Nike LeBron 20 sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“We saw the 20 as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron,” Jason Petrie, senior footwear designer for men’s basketball at Nike, said in a statement. “The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’ We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind. We wanted to get in their heads and learn about what young players were looking for.”

Nike, LeBron James, LeBron 20, sneakers, basketball sneakers, Time Machine sneakers, lightweight sneakers, basketball, NBA
An image from the Nike LeBron 20 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

While creating the shoe, Petrie said in a statement that the design process brought back memories of creating 2016’s Soldier 10 sneakers. The similarities stem from the style’s same lower silhouette and durability for on-court use. The usage of Zoom Air also notably makes the LeBron 20 the baller’s most lightweight signature sneaker to date.

Nike, LeBron James, LeBron 20, sneakers, basketball sneakers, Time Machine sneakers, lightweight sneakers, basketball, NBA
Nike LeBron 20.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine” sneakers will be released in adult and kids’ sizes on Sept. 29, with other colorways launching throughout the holiday season.

PHOTOS: Discover James’ top on-court shoes over the years in the gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad