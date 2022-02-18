Nike Honors LeBron James’ Return to Cleveland For All-Star Weekend With LeBron 19 ‘Chosen 1’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike Basketball is celebrating LeBron James’ return to Cleveland, Ohio for the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend with a new LeBron 19 colorway that’s hitting shelves soon.

The sportswear giant shared on its Instagram account that James’ latest signature basketball shoe will be released in a new “Chosen 1” colorway, which is a famous tattoo that the Los Angeles forward has tattooed on his back.

The Nike LeBron 19 “Chosen 1″ dons what appears to be a predominantly black color scheme but the upper features a”play-away” material that will eventually reveal special graphics from significant moments across James’ life while also chronicling his journey from Akron to Los Angeles. Adding to the design are metallic gold side panels, a speckled midsole, and a translucent outsole.

Ahead of its retail launch, Nike and popular video game title Roblox have teamed up to launch the shoes virtually via the Nikeland showroom. According to the Swoosh, this serves as an innovative way for gamers to use real-life movements to unlock virtual experiences and products. Additionally, gamers will be able to experience the virtual “Chosen 1’s” basketball arena at the top of the Nikeland Lake, with James appearing virtually on the sideline.

The Nike LeBron 19 “The Chosen 1” will be released exclusively in North America via the SNKRS app and at select retailers this spring but a specific release date has not yet been announced by the brand.

The lateral side of the Nike LeBron 19 “Chosen 1.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

