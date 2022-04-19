Nike Unveils Kevin Durant’s 15th Signature Basketball Sneaker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kevin Durant and his Brooklyn Nets squad were defeated by the Boston Celtics on Sunday in Game 1 of the first-round NBA Playoff series after a game-winning layup by Jayson Tatum. Despite the loss, the Nets star forward debuted his next Nike signature basketball shoe.

Arriving before year’s end is the Nike KD 15, which is Durant’s 15th signature shoe with the Swoosh. According to Nike, Durant worked closely with the team of designers tasked with creating the KD 15 and for his latest silhouette, he wanted a low-cut model. The shoe features a mesh-based upper that’s paired with supportive panels at the midfoot of the sides allowing for a broader range of motion. Additional details include a molded heel counter for heel containment and support. Just like its predecessor, the Cushlon midsole is equipped with a full-length Zoom Strobel cushioning system providing explosiveness from heel to toe.

The lateral side of the Nike KD 15 “Beginnings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike KD 15 will make its retail debut in the “Beginnings” colorway and the style sports a blue-based upper that’s offset with light blue accents on the tongue and shoelaces. Breaking up the look are the black midfoot cage and yellow Swoosh branding on the sides, black midsole, and a blue outsole.

The Nike KD 15 “Beginnings” will be released at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers this summer for a retail price of $160. At the time of publication, a specific launch date for the shoe has not yet been announced by the brand.

A top-down view of the Nike KD 15 “Beginnings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike