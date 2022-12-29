A Google x Nike Air Max 1 Sneaker Sample Appears on Instagram

If you’ve ever wondered what a Google x Nike shoe would look like, a glimpse of an unreleased Air Max 1 is circulating on Instagram.

Instagram user @sbcollector shared images today of a Google x Nike Air Max 1 Premium QS sample, which was first spotted by Sneaker Bar Detroit. The images from @sbcollector pair the sample sneaker with the eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low. “eBay vs Google. The new eBay dunk up against the 1 of 1 Google air max 1 sample. Which one are you rooting for?” the caption on the post read.

The Google sneaker is executed in a red, blue, yellow and white color scheme, similar to the eBay collaboration, and features the number seven stitched in gold on the inside portion of each tongue. The multicolor uppers with yellow laces sit atop white midsoles and red outsoles. The tag inside the sneaker reads “SP10,” which indicates that it was a spring 2010 shoe.

This month, with the SB Dunk now 20 years old, eBay and Nike teamed up to release 10 pairs of their collaborative shoe to benefit The Bodecker Foundation. The 10 collector-edition pairs were released via eBay.com/sbdunk on Dec. 7, and the auction lasted seven days. There was also a general release design — which released at skate shops globally on Dec. 15 and on SNKRS on Dec. 17 — that paid homage to the cut up samples of the original pair.

The recent eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low release was a nod to a single pair that was released on the marketplace 20 years ago. The eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low that dropped two decades ago, according to eBay, was sold for $30,000 in an auction, and the samples were cut into pieces to protect the value of the original pair. Eventually, the winning bidder’s identity was revealed as Sandy Bodecker, the man behind Nike’s skateboarding division.

