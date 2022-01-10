Nike to Celebrate Valentine’s Day With New Dunk Colorway

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We’re only a few weeks away before the observance of Valentine’s Day and it appears that Nike is celebrating the holiday with a new colorway of the acclaimed Dunk arriving soon.

Images of a purported Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day” were shared by sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Brandon1an on Instagram this week, a new iteration of the shoe that’s said to be launching around the heart-filled holiday.

The forthcoming Nike Dunk Low colorway dons a two-tone color scheme with dark red mesh used for the base of the upper and pink tumbled leather applied on the overlay panels throughout. The shoe’s standout detail is the netting surrounding the Swoosh branding on the sides. Rounding out the design is a dark red midsole that’s contrasted by a semi-translucent pink outsole. Although the leaker accounts are reporting that this pair is launching as part of this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations, there’s no specific branding on the shoe confirming the connection.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day” will be available exclusively in women’s sizing in February. While the early info of the shoe was shared by the leaker account, release details have yet to be shared by Nike.

In related Nike Dunk news, several of the Swoosh’s acclaimed collaborators are also reporting getting their own Dunk collabs in the near future. This includes new styles from both Cactus Plant Flea Market and Union LA after images of their purported sneaker projects surfaced on social media.