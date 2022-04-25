×
The Popular Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’ Is Getting a Sustainable Update

By Victor Deng
Nike Dunk Low Women's Next Nature 'White and Black'
The Nike Dunk Low Women's Next Nature "White and Black."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

One of the most coveted styles of the acclaimed Nike Dunk is getting an environmentally friendly upgrade.

The sportswear giant confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that the Nike Dunk Low Women’s Next Nature in the “White and Black” colorway is releasing in May.

The shoe sports a white-based leather upper that’s contrasted by black overlay panels that are constructed with synthetic leather made from recycled polyester. Unlike previous releases of the style, this pair features a volt footbed with Nike’s pinwheel logo while a white midsole and a solid black rubber outsole complete the look of the shoe.

The colorway has often been referred to as “Panda” due to its color similarities to the panda bear there are no details on the shoe that confirms the connection between the two. This shoe will also be dropping exclusively in women’s sizing.

Nike Dunk Low Women's Next Nature 'White and Black'
The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low Women’s Next Nature “White and Black.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the ’80s icon returns to let you do good by looking good. Now made from at least 20% recycled materials by weight, we refreshed a classic that keeps the original integrity with a minimized impact,” Nike wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Nike Dunk Low Women’s Next Nature in the “Black and White” makeup will be released on May 5 via the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $105 price tag.

Nike Dunk Low Women's Next Nature 'White and Black'
The medial side of the Nike Dunk Low Women’s Next Nature “White and Black.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Dunk Low Women's Next Nature 'White and Black'
A top-down view of the Nike Dunk Low Women’s Next Nature “White and Black.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Dunk Low Women's Next Nature 'White and Black'
The heel’s view of the Nike Dunk Low Women’s Next Nature “White and Black.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Dunk Low Women's Next Nature 'White and Black'
The outsole of the Nike Dunk Low Women’s Next Nature “White and Black.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
