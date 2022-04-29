Nike Will Deliver the Eco-Friendly Dunk Low ‘Gym Red’ in May

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike is releasing more colorways of its sustainable Dunk soon.

After announcing last week that the coveted “Panda” colorway is receiving a sustainable makeover, the sportswear brand confirmed via the SNKRS app that it will deliver the “White and Gym Red” colorway of the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature in May.

The latest Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “White and Gym Red” styles sports a simple white-based leather upper that’s coupled with bold overlay panels that appear at the forefoot, eyestay and heel counter. The sneaker also comes with red shoelaces along with a neon yellow footbed that features Nike’s pinwheel logo to signify that a portion of the shoe was made from repurposed materials. Completing the look of the shoe is a white midsole and a red rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Gym Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the ’80s b-ball icon returns with classic details and throwback hoops flair. Now made with at least 20% recycled materials by weight, it lets you do good by looking good,” Nike wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “White and Gym Red” will be released on May 12 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will be available in women’s sizing and will come with a $105 price tag.

The medial side of the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Gym Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Gym Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Gym Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike