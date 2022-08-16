Images of the Nike Dunk Low ‘Reverse Panda’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike is flipping the color scheme for one of its beloved Dunk colorways with an upcoming release.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images on Instagram yesterday of the Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Panda,” a new colorway of the basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe that’s possibly hitting stores soon.

The Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Panda” dons a black-based tumbled leather upper and is offset by white flat leather overlay panels including on the Swoosh branding. The sneaker also comes with white shoelaces, a black tongue tag with white “Nike Air” branding and black “Nike” embroidery on the heel tab. Rounding out the look is a black midsole and a white rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Panda.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The black and white-based iteration of the Nike Dunk has been unofficially dubbed “Panda” based on its similarities to the colors found on a Panda bear. Despite the loose connection, the Swoosh has not confirmed that the color scheme is linked to the animal.

Thus far, Nike has released several versions of the “Panda” Dunks including a “Next Nature” version of the sneaker created with repurposed materials.

“Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the ’80s icon returns to let you do good by looking good. Now made from at least 20% recycled materials by weight, we refreshed a classic that keeps the original integrity with a minimized impact,” Nike wrote for the product description of the “Next Nature” style.

Although images of the Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Panda” were shared by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by the brand.