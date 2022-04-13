The Coveted Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’ Is Restocking Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A popular iteration of the acclaimed Nike Dunk is restocking soon.

The footwear retailer Foot Locker shared an image of the Nike Dunk Low “Panda” on its release calendar along with a countdown that points to an April 13 release date.

This black and white iteration of the Dunk Low is unofficially referred to as the “Panda” colorway due to its similarities to the panda bear. The shoe features a predominantly white leather upper that’s contrasted by black leather overlay panels including the Swoosh branding on the sides. Adding to the look are black shoelaces, a white midsole and a black rubber outsole. Despite its similarities to the panda bear, there are no markings on the shoe connecting it to the animal.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low "Panda."

The Nike Dunk Low “Panda” was first released in May 2021 and still remains one of the most coveted styles of the shoe to date. According to StockX, more than 20,000 pairs of the style were sold on the platform since its retail debut.

The Nike Dunk Low “Panda” will be restocked today at 10 a.m. ET at Footlocker.com. The shoe will come with a $100 price tag.

In related Nike Dunk news, images of a Jackie Robinson-inspired colorway of the Nike Dunk Low have emerged on social media.

The medial side of the Nike Dunk Low "Panda."

A top-down view of the Nike Dunk Low "Panda."

The heel's view of the Nike Dunk Low "Panda."