You Can Scratch Off the Swoosh of This Nike Dunk Low ‘Jackpot’

There’s a new colorway of the acclaimed Nike Dunk sneaker coming soon, and the latest style comes with special details.

Nike product images of the forthcoming Dunk Low “Jackpot” colorway have emerged, with select stockists confirming that they are launching the sneakers before month’s end.

On the surface, the sneaker features a simple white-based leather upper and gray overlay panels but upon future inspection, the sneakers feature plenty of hidden details throughout. One of them includes the special scratch off Swoosh branding on the sides, which can be revealed via the coin hang tag that’s attached on the shoelaces. This iteration of the shoe also comes with a special graphic on the tongue tag and on the footbed. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a gray outsole.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low “Lottery.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Dunk Low “Lottery” is currently scheduled to release at select Nike Sportswear stockists including at Foot District on Sunday. At the time of publication, the Nike SNKRS release of the shoe has not yet been announced by the Swoosh.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the retail release, sizes of the Nike Dunk Low “Lottery” are currently available on the secondary marketplace. On StockX, the average resale price of the shoe is currently at $181 at the time of writing.

In related Nike news, images of the forthcoming Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Panda” have emerged.

The hangtag of the Nike Dunk Low “Lottery.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike