Nike Celebrates Jackie Robinson With New Dunk Low Colorway

A new baseball-themed colorway of Nike’s acclaimed Dunk Low is releasing soon.

This week, the sportswear giant revealed its latest Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” sneaker, a new iteration of the shoe that pays tribute to late baseball great Jackie Robinson. According to Nike, this special colorway will release on the same day as this year’s MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles in honor of the impact of the LA-raised second baseman and him breaking the league’s color barrier in 1947.

The shoe dons a sail-based leather upper that’s offset by royal blue overlay panels that are covered with Robinson’s iconic quote from ’47 that reads “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me… All I ask is that you respect me as a human being.” The shoe also comes with special stitched shoelaces along with a commemorative 75th-anniversary tongue tag. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and black outsole.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Celebrate the legacy of No. 42. This Dunk Low honors Jackie Robinson 75 years after he broke baseball’s color barrier with his major league debut. From the aged blue colorway to the stitched laces and words of empowerment that decorate the upper and insole, each detail is a tribute to the influential role model who played the game with a simple message: ‘I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me… All I ask is that you respect me as a human being,'” Nike wrote for the product description of the style.

Nike is a longtime supporter of the Jackie Robinson Foundation including investing $3 million in the last five years in support of 13 LA-based grassroots organizations, specifically for Black and Latina girls in Boyle Heights and Watts.

The Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” will be released on July 19 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will retail for $130.

The medial side of the Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike