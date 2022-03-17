Images of the Nike Dunk Low ‘Jackie Robinson’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Although the Nike Dunk made its debut as a basketball sneaker in 1985, there’s a new iteration of the shoe arriving soon that’s inspired by a baseball icon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the forthcoming Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” on Instagram yesterday, which is a new makeup of the classic basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe that’s inspired by baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

According to the caption of the Instagram post, this pair celebrates the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s MLB debut and him breaking on the league’s color barrier on April 15, 1947. The shoe dons a predominantly sail upper that’s paired with Dodger blue overlay panels similar to the look of the throwback Brooklyn Dodgers uniforms.

Adding to the baseball aesthetic are gloves-inspired shoelaces along with Robinson’s ’42’ jersey number on the heel counter and a special baseball diamond patch on the tongue. The shoe’s signature detail is Robinson’s famous quote “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me… All I ask is that you respect me as a human being” printed on both the overlay panels and on the footbed. Completing the look is a white midsole and a black outsole. The style is expected to release in both men’s and grade-school sizing.

Although @zSneakerheadz shared images and early details about the shoe, the release info for the Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” has not yet been announced by the Swoosh.

