The Nike Dunk Low ‘Championship Court Purple’ Launched Today

The latest Nike Dunk Low “Championship Court Purple” style was one of the most anticipated releases today and as expected, the sneaker sold out quickly. For fans who are still interested in picking up a pair, the secondary marketplace is the place to go.

On StockX, for instance, the “Championship Court Purple” colorway of the popular basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe is reselling at the time of publication for an average price of $210. The lowest asking price of the shoe is $184 for a men’s size 8 and a high bid of $225 for a men’s size 6.5.

The Nike Dunk Low “Championship Court Purple” dons a white-based leather upper and is coupled with vibrant purple overlay panels including on the side’s Swoosh branding. The simple execution continues with white shoelaces and midsole before breaking up the look with a purple outsole.

“Now, the college hoops OG returns covered in crisp material overlays with heritage-inspired color blocking. Modern footwear technology brings the design’s comfort into the 21st century, while a bold combination of Court Purple and White gives these colors a classic feeling — one inspired by the title hopes of an 80’s team,” Nike wrote for the product description of the style.

The shoe was released via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET today and came with a $100 price tag.

