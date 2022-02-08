Avocados Inspire Nike’s New Dunk Low Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the acclaimed Nike Dunk appears to be hitting shelves soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared the first look at the Nike Dunk Low “Avocado” on Instagram this week, a new iteration of the basketball-turned-lifestyle model that’s inspired by the fruit of the same name. According to the account, the new iteration of the shoe will arrive this year.

The Nike Dunk Low “Avocado” wears a predominantly black-based color scheme that’s coupled with green piping throughout the various panels on the upper, while light green leather panels appear on the ankle collar and heel tab. Adding to this sneaker’s connection to the fruit is a tiny patch at the forefoot depicting a graphic of an avocado along with the text “Product of Nike” and “Beaverton, Oregon.” Rounding out the look of the shoe are the nutritional facts of the fruit printed behind the tongue tag, a white midsole, and a solid black outsole.

The images from the leaker account also revealed that the shoe will be accompanied by a special fruit bag to carry the sneakers.

Although images of the shoe were shared by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, release details for the Nike Dunk Low “Avocado” have not yet been announced by the Swoosh.

In related Nike Dunk news, Union and Nike are dropping a trio of collaborative Dunk Low styles soon with the release of the “Passport Pack.” The drops will kick off this Friday with the Union x Nike Dunk Low “Pistachio” releasing exclusively at Union stores.