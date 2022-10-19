Nike Celebrates Halloween With New Dunk & Air Force 1 Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike is giving two of its most popular silhouettes a ghoulish makeover just in time for Halloween.

The sportswear giant unveiled via its SNKRS release calendar that the classic Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Mid sneakers are releasing in a new “Halloween” makeup before month’s end. The initial pair was released early on the app yesterday at 12 p.m. ET as part of the brand’s “Trick or Treat” event, but sizing of the shoe sold out within minutes.

The Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” dons a dark gray reflective leather upper and matching gray shoelaces. The shoe’s standout details are the “Nike” branding on the heel and a bold neon green outsole. The shoe will be available in full-family sizing including in adult, big kids’, little kids’, and toddler sizes.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low “Halloween.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The “Halloween” colorway of the Air Force 1 Mid wears a stealthy black color scheme on the leather upper, which is also features a reflective details similar to its Dunk counterpart. Rounding out the look are shadow details on the heel tab and midsole’s “Nike” branding.

“Once upon a midnight dreary, this Air Force 1 looked extra eerie. Shadows crept from beneath the “AIR” while ghoulish green accents added Halloween flair. And that black leather upper with reflective coating…well, it lets others know they better beware. You get the idea,” Nike wrote for the product description of the “Halloween” Air Force 1 Mid.

The “Halloween” colorways of the Nike Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Mid will be released on Oct. 27 via SNKRS for $120 and $150, respectively.

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Halloween.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike