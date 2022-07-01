Nike Is Releasing a New Iteration of the Dunk High Made From Recycled Materials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A sustainable iteration of the acclaimed Nike Dunk High is releasing soon.

The sportswear giant announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the basketball-turned-lifestyle silhouette is launching in a new “Next Nature Sail” colorway before month’s end.

Unlike traditional iterations of the Nike Dunk that are constructed of a leather upper, this shoe version features a white quilted upper made entirely of recycled polyester and is offset by tan overlay panels and a black Swoosh branding on the sides. Adding to the design is a fleece sock liner, a white midsole and a brown outsole that’s made from recycled straps. According to the Swoosh, the style is made from at least 20% recycled content by weight.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk High “Next Nature Sail.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Putting a winterized spin on the ’80s basketball icon, the Dunk High “Next Nature Sail” keeps it cozy with a quilted upper made of 100% recycled polyester. Pairing perfectly with your favorite puffy jacket, its supersoft, fleece-like lining helps keep you warm,” Nike wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Nike Dunk High “Next Nature Sail” will be released exclusively in adult sizing on July 6 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $130 price tag.

The medial side of the Nike Dunk High “Next Nature Sail.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Dunk High “Next Nature Sail.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Dunk High “Next Nature Sail.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike