Nike Is Releasing a New Iteration of the Dunk High Made From Recycled Materials

By Victor Deng
Nike Dunk High 'Next Nature Sail'
The Nike Dunk High "Next Nature Sail."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A sustainable iteration of the acclaimed Nike Dunk High is releasing soon.

The sportswear giant announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the basketball-turned-lifestyle silhouette is launching in a new “Next Nature Sail” colorway before month’s end.

Unlike traditional iterations of the Nike Dunk that are constructed of a leather upper, this shoe version features a white quilted upper made entirely of recycled polyester and is offset by tan overlay panels and a black Swoosh branding on the sides. Adding to the design is a fleece sock liner, a white midsole and a brown outsole that’s made from recycled straps. According to the Swoosh, the style is made from at least 20% recycled content by weight.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk High “Next Nature Sail.”
“Putting a winterized spin on the ’80s basketball icon, the Dunk High “Next Nature Sail” keeps it cozy with a quilted upper made of 100% recycled polyester. Pairing perfectly with your favorite puffy jacket, its supersoft, fleece-like lining helps keep you warm,” Nike wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Nike Dunk High “Next Nature Sail” will be released exclusively in adult sizing on July 6 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $130 price tag.

The medial side of the Nike Dunk High “Next Nature Sail.”
A top-down view of the Nike Dunk High “Next Nature Sail.”
The heel’s view of the Nike Dunk High “Next Nature Sail.”
The outsole of the Nike Dunk High “Next Nature Sail.”
