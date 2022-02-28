Nike Unveils New Sneaker Collection That’s Designed by Kids in the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital

Nike has once again teamed up with the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital to deliver a new Doernbecher Freestyle program hitting shelves soon.

The sportswear giant and the children’s hospital revealed their latest capsule last Friday via a virtual event and this year’s offerings will include new iterations of the Nike Blazer Mid, Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski, Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka, NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4, Air Jordan 5 Low, Nike LeBron 19, and the Nike Dunk Low.

This iteration of the Blazer Mid was designed by Ayman Wamala and is inspired by his alter-ego, which appears on the tongue of the shoe. Additional details include triangular shapes throughout the shoe to represent protective armor along with tiger stripes that glow in UV light.

The Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski “Doernbecher.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The SB Zoom Stefan Janoski, which has been reimagined by Catalina Vazquez, features details inspired by her love for the Galapagos Islands with hand-drawn flowers to represent her affinity for nature and a butterfly graphic on the top to symbolize metamorphosis.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Fontanka ‘Doernbecher.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Cidni O’Brien-designed Air Force 1 Fontanka features details that are inspired by her soccer teammates along with all the beloved animals in her life.

The NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 “Doernbecher.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Maylee Phelps decorated her Zoom Vapor Cage 4 sneaker with plenty of personal details including the hand-drawn stars and a marbled outsole donning all of her favorite colors.

The Air Jordan 5 Low “Doernbecher.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lone Air Jordan sneaker in this collection is the Jordan 5 Low colorway that’s designed by Michael Wilson. The shoe celebrates his love for airplanes, sharks as well as mac and cheese.

The Nike LeBron 19 “Doernbecher.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

With LeBron James being Sam David’s favorite athlete, he gave the LeBron 19 sneaker a new colorway for this new collection. The style features Nike’s first-ever airbag pod, which encapsulates David’s initials, his birth year and his mantra, “Never Back Down.”

The Nike Dunk Low “Doernbecher.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Rounding out the capsule is a new colorway of the Nike Dunk Low that’s designed by Zoe Taaffe. According to Nike, this isn’t just a tribute to her favorite team, the Oregon Ducks, but also features her name hidden in the zebra print.

“Without philanthropy like this generous partnership with Nike, its retailers and the Doernbecher Freestyle program, OHSU Doernbecher might not be able to deliver the exceptional care that we are honored to provide children across Oregon and the region,” Dana Braner, the physician-in-chief for OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, said. “This program is not only a joy for our patients to participate in, the support it provides is also vital to helping children who become our patients in the future.”

The latest Nike Doernbecher Freestyle collection will be released this spring at Nike.com. The seven styles from the capsule are also being auctioned off on eBay from now until this Saturday.