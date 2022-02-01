The Nike Court Vision Low Gets a New Colorway for Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

For Valentine’s Day, Nike is giving its classic Court Vision Low sneaker a new look.

After a first look surfaced last week of the forthcoming Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day,” images of a similarly-styled Court Vision Low emerged ahead of the heart-filled holiday.

The Valentine’s Day-themed colorway of the basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe sports a predominantly white tumbled leather upper and is offset by pink accents that appear on the Swoosh branding on the sides, which is covered with “Nike” and “Love” texts throughout the panels. Red hits dress the shoe’s tongue tag as well as the Nike branding on the heel tab. Rounding out the design are a white midsole and a pink rubber outsole. Unlike the aforementioned Air Force 1 Low, the Court Vision Low does not include mismatched lace dubraes at the forefoot.

The lateral side of the Nike Court Vision Low “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

So you’re in love with the classic look of ’80s basketball, but you’ve got a thing for the fast-paced culture of today’s game. Meet the new Nike Court Vision Low. Its crisp upper and stitched overlays are inspired by the hook shot of old-school basketball, while its super plush, low-cut collar adds a sleek look that’s comfortable day in and day out, “Nike wrote in the product description of the silhouette on its website.

As of now, release details for the Valentine’s Day-themed Court Vision Low have not yet been announced by Nike, but additional styles of the sneaker are available now at Nike.com for $70.

The medial side of the Nike Court Vision Low “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Court Vision Low “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Court Vision Low “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike