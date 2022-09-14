Devin Booker and Sabrina Ionescu Lead Nike’s Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike has a new performance basketball sneaker dropping soon.

In addition to announcing that the new Air Max Scorpion will make its debut next month, the Swoosh also revealed that the latest Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 sneaker will hit stores before week’s end.

The Swoosh debuted its innovative Greater Than (G.T.) series last year and and according to the brand, the purpose behind the series was to “design for the next generation of hoopers by using every possible tool in Nike’s arsenal to make the most advanced footwear in the market.”

The Nike G.T. Cut 2 model features a breathable textile mesh upper and coupled with a refined heel shape for a more secure fit. Cushioning the underfoot is the drop-in React footbed on the midsole along with a full-length articulated Zoom Air strobel unit and a Zoom Air unit in the heel. The sneaker’s standout detail is the new traction design on the outsole, which features intense wiper-blade pattern with deep tread grooves that allows for quick cuts on the court.

Devin Booker wearing the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Our world-class testing resources at the Nike Sport Research Lab give us the ability to discover new insights into the game and identify the smallest of nuances tied to athlete performance,” Ross Klein, the senior creative director of Nike Performance Footwear, said. “This helps us push footwear at Nike to always be greater than ever, whether that’s in basketball or in any other sport. The G.T. Series is an invitation to dream and to push the boundaries of human potential.”

The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2, which retails for $170, will be released in the “Bred” colorway this Friday exclusively for Nike Members and on Sept. 20 across North America. The “Sabrina Ionescu” colorway drops on Oct. 13 on Nike.com and the Nike App.

The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike