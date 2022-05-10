Nike Is Reissuing the Classic Air Trainer 1 ‘Chlorophyll’ Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

An iconic Nike Air Trainer 1 style is receiving a reissue soon.

The sportswear giant announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the classic Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” is returning to sneaker shelves before month’s end.

The cross trainer was designed by the industry veteran Tinker Hatfield and made its retail debut in 1987 and the “Chlorophyll” style is one of the silhouette’s most beloved looks. The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” dons a white leather upper and is coupled with gray suede overlay panels. The style’s signature design element is the green accents covering the Nike branding on the tongue tag, the midfoot strap and on the heel. Rounding out the look is a white-based foam midsole and a rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll."

“The original cross trainer from ’87 now lets you cross between uptown and downtown without a glitch. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the OG ‘Chlorophyll’ colorway remains one of the sneaker’s most famous makeups. Inspired by the colors at Hatfield’s local gym, the iconic White, Green, and Black colorway served its purpose as the most adaptable and functional workout sneaker of its time,” Nike wrote for the product description of the classic style.

The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” will be released on May 20 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $120 price tag.

The medial side of the Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll."

A top-down view of the Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll."

The heel's view of the Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll."