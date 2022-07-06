Images of the Nike Air Ship ‘Team Orange’ Colorway Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the classic Nike Air Ship is reportedly releasing soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Mr_unloved1s shared images of the Nike Air Ship “Team Orange” colorway on Instagram yesterday, a new colorway of the sportswear giant’s classic basketball shoe that’s slated to hit stores before year’s end.

The Nike Air Ship “Team Orange” dons a premium white-based leather upper that’s paired with vibrant orange hits on the ankle collar and on the Swoosh branding on the sides. The shoe also features original “Nike Air” branding on the tongue tag and on the heel while the look is finished off with a white midsole and an orange rubber outsole. The shoe also comes with an additional set of orange shoelaces in addition to the white pair that comes with the shoe. Also included in the packaging is a special card that shows the specific details of the shoe.

The Nike Air Ship was designed by the late Peter Moore and was notably worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan during his rookie season in the league before he got his own signature Air Jordan line with the Swoosh. Nike recently reissued the black and red colorway of the shoe in 2020 that launched exclusively at Italian retailer Back Door Bottega.

According to @Mr_Unloved1s on Instagram, the Nike Air Ship “Team Orange” will be released this holiday season for a retail price of $150. At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has yet to announce the release of the shoe.

