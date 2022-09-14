Nike’s New Air Max Scorpion Sneaker Debuts Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike has introduced a new sneaker to its herald Air Max running line with the latest Air Max Scorpion hitting stores soon.

After images of the shoe initially surfaced in July, the sportswear giant unveiled today that the Nike Air Max Scorpion will hit stores next month.

According to Nike, the Air Max Scorpion took 18 months to develop and its accelerated timeline was made possible due to its VR design software and simulation tools, which allowed for real time collabs between various designers, engineers and developers. Previously, testing protocols that took eight weeks could now be tested in five weeks. Nancy Eisenmenger, Nike’s expert materials researcher, said that this quicker turnaround allowed the team to find the edge of the material’s limits and then “optimize for performance and manufacturability without any aesthetic compromise.”

The Nike Air Max Scorpion. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Air Max Scorpion features a first-of-its-kind Flyknit chenille upper, with short fibers held in place by two twisted vertical core yarns to form a soft pile texture. The standout element of the Nike Air Scorpion is the new airbag system in the midsole, which offers the most “Air” of any Air Max sneaker thus far. According to the brand, the tech features strategically determined, point-loaded contact points that provide a piston-like motion between the foot and the airbag.

The Nike Air Max Scorpion will be released on Oct. 5 at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the shoe has not yet been announced by the brand.