Images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion Have Emerged

Nike will soon introduce a new sneaker to its acclaimed Air Max line.

This week, retail shots of an unreleased Air Max shoe dubbed the Nike Air Max Scorpion have emerged in the “Phantom” colorway. The shoe features a sail knitted upper, with contrasting gray accents on the Swoosh branding and tongue. The upper incorporates perforations at the forefoot, providing ventilation and a solid heel counter for lockdown. The sneaker’s standout design is the dual-stacked Air Max midsole, with various openings seen throughout the cushioning unit. Rounding out the design is a translucent rubber outsole.

Nike’s herald Air Max line debuted on March 26, 1987, with the launch of the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Max 1 sneaker. Three decades later, sneaker fans and the Swoosh still celebrate Air max sneakers annually on March 26 via the brand-created holiday known as Air Max Day.

While images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion have surfaced this week, release details have yet to be announced by the Swoosh but the shoe is expected to hit stores at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers before year’s end.

In related Nike news, a new “Team Orange” colorway of the classic Nike Air Ship basketball sneaker has emerged on social media ahead of the shoe’s fall launch.

