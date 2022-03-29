Images of Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny 1 ‘Home’ Sneaker Surfaced

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

An original colorway of NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s Nike signature basketball shoe is returning to sneaker shelves soon.

Nike product images of the coveted Air Max Penny 1 “Home” have emerged, a style that debuted in 1996 and has not received a reissue since its original launch but the shoe is expected to drop again this year.

The Air Max Penny 1 “Home” features an Orlando Magic-inspired color scheme as a nod to Hardaway’s early professional career as a member of the Florida-based basketball team. The shoe wears a predominantly white leather upper and is combined with royal blue accents and pinstripe details on the tongue, which are inspired by the Magic’s home jerseys. Hardaway’s signature ‘1 Cent’ logo is embroidered at the center of the heel while a vibrant blue jewel Swoosh appears at the midfoot. Completing the look is a white foam midsole with Max Air cushioning at the heel along with a matching rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Home.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In addition to the aforementioned Air Max Penny 1 “Home” release, more styles from Hardaway’s signature line are expected to release soon including the Air Max Penny 1 “Orlando” and a four-shoe Air Max Penny 1 and Air Penny 2 collection from The Whitaker Group’s retail banner Social Status.

Although images of the Nike Air Max Penny 1 ‘Home’ surfaced this week, Nike has yet to confirm the release details for the sneaker.

The medial side of the Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Home.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Home.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Home.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike