The Nike Air Max Furyosa Gets a Pastel Colorway Ahead of Air Max Day

By Victor Deng
Nike Air Max Furyosa
The Nike Air Max Furyosa.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A new colorway of the Nike Air Ma Furyosa is releasing soon.

The sportswear giant revealed on its SNKRS release calendar that the women-specific running shoe is hitting shelves in a new pastel makeup prior to Air Max Day, which is observed on March 26.

According to Nike, the silhouette is inspired by the brand’s running shoes from the ’90s, starting with an upper that features a mesh-based construction that’s paired with wave-like green and purple leather overlay panels and a dual-lace system that wraps around the forefoot to the heel. The shoe’s standout detail is the stacked midsole that’s equipped with higher arch support, wider forefoot and lowered ankle trim to cater to the women’s feet. Rounding out the design is the rubber outsole that’s been crafted with at least 20% of recycled materials.

Nike Air Max Furyosa
The lateral side of the Nike Air Max Furyosa.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“With a look inspired by the fast-paced running shoes of the ’90s, the Nike Air Max Furyosa brings a powerful new voice to your wardrobe. Stacked Air in the heel is offset, delivering a bold statement in cushioning. Its heel pillow, plush collar and ultra-padded tongue make it feel like you’ve just stepped into your favorite pair of slippers,” Nike wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The latest Nike Air Max Furyosa colorway will be released on March 23 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will retail for $160.

Nike Air Max Furyosa
The medial side of the Nike Air Max Furyosa.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Max Furyosa
The outsole of the Nike Air Max Furyosa.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
