Nike Dresses the Air Max 90 in Colors That Are Reminiscent of Batman

Nike will soon release the classic Air Max 90 in a new colorway that appears to be inspired by the iconic comic book superhero, Batman.

This week, product images of the classic running-turned-lifestyle shoe have emerged in a Batman-inspired makeup ahead of the sneaker’s launch.

The Nike Air Max 90 first hit shelves in 1990 and was designed by industry veteran Tinker Hatfield. This forthcoming style dons a black-based mesh upper that’s coupled with gray suede and leather overlay panels while yellow hits appear on the eye stay, tongue tag, as well as decorating the “Air Max” branded heel counter and heel tab. Rounding out the aesthetic is the two-toned white and black Max Air-cushioned midsole and a black and yellow rubber outsole. Despite wearing a color scheme that’s reminiscent of the iconic DC superhero, the shoe does not feature any official markings that connect this Nike Air Max 90 makeup to Batman.

According to multiple reports on social media, this Batman-inspired colorway of the Nike Air Max 90 will be released at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers this year, but release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by the brand.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the Batman-inspired colorway of the shoe, Nike has several iterations of the Air Max 90 available now on its website. Each pair retails for $130.

The lateral side of the Batman-inspired Nike Air Max 90. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Batman-inspired Nike Air Max 90. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Batman-inspired Nike Air Max 90. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Batman-inspired Nike Air Max 90. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike