The Nike Air Max 1 ‘Ugly Duckling’ Colorways Drop Next Week

Nike is using an unexpected source for the inspiration of its next Air Max 1 releases.

After bringing back the coveted Dunk Low “Ugly Duckling” series of Japan-exclusive drops in 2020 including the “Veneer” colorway, the sportswear giant has announced on its SNKRS release calendar that its two-shoe Air Max 1 “Ugly Duckling” collection will hit retail before month’s end.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Ugly Duckling” series will include two colorways: “Pecan and Yellow Ochre” as well as “Honey Dew.” The first iteration from the pack gets its look from the Dunk Low “Dusty Olive” makeup while the latter style is inspired by the Dunk Low “Ceramic” makeup.

Both versions of the Nike Air Max 1 “Ugly Duckling” features a premium soft nubuck upper, with the signature detail being the embroidered duck logo on the heel. Breaking up the look is a white Max Air-cushioned midsole and a solid rubber outsole.

“Momma duck said, ‘quack, quack, quack’—and a new ugly duckling came running back. Inspired by the coveted Dunk collection, the leader of the pack returns with its own eccentric flair. From colors to materials (wait ’til you feel the pigskin nubuck), the Air Max 1 brings all the rebellious details from the original pack and then some. And that embroidered duck on the heel? It calls, “that’s right, keep on staring,” Nike wrote for the product description of the Air Max 1 “Ugly Duckling” pack.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Ugly Duckling” pack will be released on Dec. 20 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET. The sneakers retail for $160 each.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 1 “Pecan and Yellow Ochre.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Air Max 1 “Honey Dew.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike