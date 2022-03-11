Nike Is Releasing 3 Regional-Exclusive Air Max 1s For Air Max Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that Air Max Day is only a few days away, Nike has revealed what Air Max sneakers it plans to release for the brand-created holiday.

The sportswear giant announced via its latest post via the SNKRS app that a trio of new Air Max 1 styles are dropping for this year’s observance of Air Max Day and each pair will be available at a specific region across the globe.

The first of the three pairs shown in the post is the Air Max 1 “Blueprint,” a new colorway of the classic running sneaker that will be launching exclusively in North America. The shoe dons a white mesh-based upper that’s paired with gray leather and suede overlay panels along with blue accents on the Swoosh branding and mudguard. Completing the look is a white midsole and a blue outsole.

The second pair previewed was the Air Max 1 “La Ville Lumière” makeup, which surfaced on social media last week. The brand confirmed that the pair is releasing exclusively in women’s sizing and will drop only in Europe.

The final pair from the group is the Air Max 1 “Premium” that’s launching exclusively in Latin America and the Asia Pacific regions. The shoe features a sail mesh upper and is offset by earthy tone suede panels. The shoe’s standout design is a crackled graphic on the midsole and a gum outsole.

The three Nike Air Max 1 styles will be released on March 26 (Air Max Day) via SNKRS in each of the corresponding regions.

The Nike Air Max 1 “La Ville Lumière.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike