Nike to Release New Air Max 1 Colorway For Air Max Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

With the Air Max Day celebrations rapidly approaching, Nike has a special iteration of the Air Max 1 that’s dropping for the brand-created holiday.

An early look at the latest iteration of the classic Air Max running shoe was shared by @Wideawakeearthquake on Instagram yesterday.

Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the shoe features a predominantly white color scheme on the mesh-based upper that’s offset by iridescent panels on the side and heel counter, while premium gray suede is used for the shoe’s mudguard. The shoe’s standout design is the “3.26” branding on the tongue tag, which connects this shoe to the observance of Air Max Day on March 26. Completing the look is a white midsole and a gray outsole.

The shoebox also features the text “La Ville Lumière,” which translates to the “City of Light” in French, the nickname for Paris. The Air Max 1 has a special connection to the aforementioned city as the Centre Pompidou building in Paris served as the inspiration behind the design for the midsole’s exposed Air-Sole unit.

For last year’s Air Max Day, Nike debuted the Air Max Pre-Day, a new silhouette that borrowed design aesthetics from the ’70s and fused them with the brand’s latest innovation.

Although a first look at the forthcoming Air Max 1 style surfaced on social media, release details for the shoe haven’t been announced by Nike.

In related Nike news, Concepts just revealed its latest Nike Air Max 1 “Mellow” collab that’s hitting shelves along with a matching apparel collection this weekend.